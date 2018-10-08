There's a new chef cooking in the kitchen at The Sicilian Butcher in Phoenix and he's getting his hands dirty to help people with cancer.
Sheriff Paul Penzone is swapping out the badge for an apron and is giving out his favorite recipe.
Tagliatelle with Bolognese
Sauce
2 cans of San Marzano Tomatoes
1 small can of tomato paste
2 ea carrots, small diced
2 ea stalks of celery, small diced
1 ea large onion, small diced
1/2 lb ground pork
3lbs ground beef
1 cup EVOO
3 cups red wine
2 ea bay leaf
3ea whole clove
1oz dried porcini mushrooms
S+P, to taste
Rehydrate mushrooms until soft.
Saute diced carrots, celery and onion and season with salt and pepper.
Add beef and pork and cook down until brown, then add hydrated mushroom. Add tomato, tomato paste, red wine, and mix until combined. Add bay leaf and whole clove. Simmer for 2 hours until sauce begins to thicken. Season to taste.
Tomaso’s Meatballs
Pork – 2 LBS
Beef -- 2 LBS
Veal-- 2 LBS
Onions diced and caramelized – 1 CUP
Garlic 8 Cloves diced and caramelized
Milk – Two cups
Auricchio Provolone Small Cubes – 1 CUP
Ciabatta (or other Italian bread) Cubed and soaked
Parmigiano Cheese Shaved -1/2 CUP
Parsley Chopped – ½ CUP
Salt TT
Pepper TT
Spaghetti thick 2 LB
Mix all ingredients together and make 4 oz size meatballs. Pan Fry over medium/high heat until golden. Finish cooking in sauce, letting it simmer.
Tagliatelle
2 cups of 00 flour (AP is also fine)
3 eggs beaten
1T olive oil
1T kosher salt
Mix all ingredients together in a stand mixer with dough hook. Knew until dough is smooth. Allow to rest at room temperature for another two hours before rolling out.
Roll out by hand or on a stand mixer sheeter attachment until about 1/8 of an inch thick. For tagliatelle, cut until half inch strips.
Cook in boiling salted water for about one minute. Serve with sauce and meatballs.
