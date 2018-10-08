There's a new chef cooking in the kitchen at The Sicilian Butcher in Phoenix and he's getting his hands dirty to help people with cancer.

Sheriff Paul Penzone is swapping out the badge for an apron and is giving out his favorite recipe. 

Tagliatelle with Bolognese

Sauce

2 cans of San Marzano Tomatoes

1 small can of tomato paste

2 ea carrots, small diced

2 ea stalks of celery, small diced

1 ea large onion, small diced

1/2 lb ground pork

3lbs ground beef

1 cup EVOO

3 cups red wine

2 ea bay leaf

3ea whole clove

1oz dried porcini mushrooms

S+P, to taste

Rehydrate mushrooms until soft.

Saute diced carrots, celery and onion and season with salt and pepper.

Add beef and pork and cook down until brown, then add hydrated mushroom. Add tomato, tomato paste, red wine, and mix until combined. Add bay leaf and whole clove. Simmer for 2 hours until sauce begins to thicken. Season to taste.

Tomaso’s Meatballs

Pork – 2 LBS

Beef -- 2 LBS

Veal-- 2 LBS

Onions diced and caramelized – 1 CUP

Garlic 8 Cloves diced and caramelized

Milk – Two cups

Auricchio Provolone Small Cubes – 1 CUP

Ciabatta (or other Italian bread) Cubed and soaked

Parmigiano Cheese Shaved -1/2 CUP

Parsley Chopped – ½ CUP

Salt TT

Pepper TT

Spaghetti thick 2 LB

Mix all ingredients together and make 4 oz size meatballs. Pan Fry over medium/high heat until golden. Finish cooking in sauce, letting it simmer. 

Tagliatelle

2 cups of 00 flour (AP is also fine)

3 eggs beaten

1T olive oil

1T kosher salt

Mix all ingredients together in a stand mixer with dough hook. Knew until dough is smooth. Allow to rest at room temperature for another two hours before rolling out.

Roll out by hand or on a stand mixer sheeter attachment until about 1/8 of an inch thick. For tagliatelle, cut until half inch strips.

Cook in boiling salted water for about one minute. Serve with sauce and meatballs.

