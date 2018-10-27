PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Scottsdale League for the Arts has raised funds from fundraising culinary events like Cooks + Corks and Scottsdale Culinary Festival and has donated $4.5 million to the local arts programs and art education since 2000.
RECIPE:
LON’s at The Hermosa Inn
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette
- Ingredients:
- 1 cup of Crow’s Dairy Quark goat cheese
- ½ cup of chevre
- ½ cup of organic yogurt or goat yogurt
- ½ cup of buttermilk
- Zest and juice from one lemon
- ½ tablespoon of chopped chives
- ½ tablespoon of chopped parsley
- ½ tablespoon of chopped thyme
- Add salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Quark is a smooth, creamy goat cheese - very similar to yogurt, available from Crow's Dairy in Buckeye, AZ. If quark is not available, blend the chevre and yogurt together until smooth. Add buttermilk, lemon and herbs and taste. Season to preference with salt and pepper.
