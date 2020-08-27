Instructions for all versions

Combine ingredients in a medium bowl; stir well. Using a 1-tablespoon measure, roll the mixture into balls. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Serving size: 2 balls

Apricot Ginger

1 ½ Cups Dried Apricots

¾ Cup Rolled Oats

¾ Cup Finely Shredded Unsweetened Coconut

6 Tbsp. Tahini

3 Tbsp. Honey

¾ Tsp. Ground Ginger

Pinch of Salt

Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio

1 ½ Cups Dried Cherries

¾ Cup Shelled Salted Pistachios

½ Cup Almond Butter

3 Tbsp. Cocoa Powder

4 Tbsp. Pure Maple Syrup

½ Tsp. Ground Cinnamon

Peanut Butter-Date

2 ¼ cups Coarsely Chopped Pitted Dates

¾ Cup Puffed Amaranth or Brown Rice Cereal

¼ Cup Smooth Peanut Butter

3 Tbsp. Ground Flaxseed

Pinch of Salt

Cranberry-Oat

1 Cup Rolled Oats

¾ Cup Dried Cranberries

¾ Cup Dried Figs

½ Cup Sunflower Seed Butter

2 Tbsp. Honey

1 ½ Tsp. Vanilla Extract

Pinch of Salt

Blueberry-Pecan

1 ½ Cups Pecans

6 Tbsp. Cacao Nibs

6 Tbsp. Almond Butter

3 Tbsp. Chia Seeds

3 Tbsp. Pure Maple Syrup

Pinch of Salt

🡕 http://www.eatingwell.com/

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

