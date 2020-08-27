Instructions for all versions
Combine ingredients in a medium bowl; stir well. Using a 1-tablespoon measure, roll the mixture into balls. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Serving size: 2 balls
Apricot Ginger
1 ½ Cups Dried Apricots
¾ Cup Rolled Oats
¾ Cup Finely Shredded Unsweetened Coconut
6 Tbsp. Tahini
3 Tbsp. Honey
¾ Tsp. Ground Ginger
Pinch of Salt
Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio
1 ½ Cups Dried Cherries
¾ Cup Shelled Salted Pistachios
½ Cup Almond Butter
3 Tbsp. Cocoa Powder
4 Tbsp. Pure Maple Syrup
½ Tsp. Ground Cinnamon
Peanut Butter-Date
2 ¼ cups Coarsely Chopped Pitted Dates
¾ Cup Puffed Amaranth or Brown Rice Cereal
¼ Cup Smooth Peanut Butter
3 Tbsp. Ground Flaxseed
Pinch of Salt
Cranberry-Oat
1 Cup Rolled Oats
¾ Cup Dried Cranberries
¾ Cup Dried Figs
½ Cup Sunflower Seed Butter
2 Tbsp. Honey
1 ½ Tsp. Vanilla Extract
Pinch of Salt
Blueberry-Pecan
1 ½ Cups Pecans
6 Tbsp. Cacao Nibs
6 Tbsp. Almond Butter
3 Tbsp. Chia Seeds
3 Tbsp. Pure Maple Syrup
Pinch of Salt