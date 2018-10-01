Generic Pumpkin

(3TV/CBS 5) − The fall season is all about pumpkin! So why not check out some great pumpkin recipes, courtesy of Sprouts.

Sparkling pumpkin float:

Ingredients

- Sprouts sparkling pumpkin spiced apple cider

- Sprouts organic cinnamon pumpkin ice cream

Directions

1. In a large glass, add desired amount of ice cream

2. Cover ice cream with sparkling ale and enjoy

Crockpot pumpkin spice chai latte:

Ingredients

- 3 Tbsp. white sugar

- 6 peppercorns

- 2 cups Sprouts pumpkin spice black tea, strongly brewed

- 2 tsp. vanilla

- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar

- 6 cloves

- 1 cinnamon stick

- 4 Tbsp. canned pumpkin

- 4 cups milk

Directions

1. After brewing tea, add tea and milk to crockpot

2. Add pumpkin, sugars and spices to the crockpot and stir

3. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours

4. After 2 hours, remove the lid and let sit for 30 minutes

5. Remove spices, stir one more time and serve

Creamy pumpkin and bacon crostini:

Ingredients

- 5 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled 

- 1/2 cup pecans, chopped

- 8 ounce cream cheese, softened

- 1/8 tsp. black pepper

- 3/4 cup canned pumpkin

- 1/4 cup honey, plus more for drizzling

- 1 baguette, sliced and toasted

- 1/2 cup goat cheese

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, mix together cheese, pumpkin, pepper, pecans and honey

2. Spread mixture onto each toasted slice of bread and top with bacon crumbles

3. Drizzle with honey, if desired

