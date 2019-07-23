PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As the kids head back to busy school schedules, many parents are looking for quick and easy meal ideas.
This is an easy, go-to meal from our own Tess Rafols. It's perfect for busy working parents who often don't have a lot of time to cook dinner.
It's made using an Insta Pot!
Tess says her kids love this dish, and every kid who's ever been over their house for dinner loves it too! If parents want to spice it up, just add crushed chili pepper.
Instant Pot Pizza Pasta
PREP TIME: 5 minutes
COOK TIME:10 minutes
TOTAL TIME:15 minutes
SERVES:
6
CALORIES:570
(RECIPE SHARED by Corey Valley on familyfreshmeals.com.)
Ingredients
· 1 lb. sausage Italian, mild
· 8 oz. pizza sauce
· 16 oz. pasta sauce
· 28 oz. water
· 8 oz. mozzarella
· 20 slices pizza pepperoni
· 1 lb. pasta (Tess used cavatappi)
· 2 tsp. garlic minced
· 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
· as desired, salt and pepper
· 1 tbsp. butter
Instructions
1. Set the IP on “sauté”. Melt the butter, add the garlic Italian seasoning and sausage. Sauté until the sausage is no longer pink.
2. Add both spaghetti sauce and pizza sauce to the sausage mixture. Next add in pasta.
3. Add the water. Give a stir and put on the lid, and be sure to set the toggle switch to “seal”
4. Set on Manual for 5 minutes. Do a Quick Release and open the lid after the silver pin has dropped.
5. Add HALF the cheese and HALF the pepperoni – mix it into the pasta/meat mixture
6. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and pepperoni over the top of the mixture. Replace the lid and let the cheese melt and the pepperoni warm through.
