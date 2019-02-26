PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Attention taco lovers! This upcoming event and recipe is for you.
The second annual Rockin’ Taco Rumble is taking place in downtown Phoenix this Friday, Mar. 1.
The event is set to take place at Unexpected Art Gallery, located near the area of Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street.
People who attend this event will get sample every taco from several Valley taco makers and be sure to vote for your favorite in the People’s Choice competition. There will also be craft beer, desserts and live music.
Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit rockintacorumble.com.
Can't make it to the event but like to make some of the delicious tacos at home? No worries! Chef Tommy D’ Ambrosio, of Modern Tortilla in Phoenix has the following ingredients for a Crispy Poke Belly Taco that you can make at the comfort of your own home.
RECIPE: Crispy Pork Belly Taco
For Cilantro Lime Tortilla
-1 Cup Masa Harina
-2 Tablespoons Chopped cilantro
-2 squeezed fresh limes
-Warm Water
-Add all ingredients except for water add water slowly mix until consistency of play dough let rest then press in tortilla press cook on flat top with butter.
For the Pork Belly
-Marinate pork belly for 24 hours in
-1 cup achiote paste
-1 cup bitter orange juice
-2 garlic cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
-¼ cup kosher salt
-bake in oven at 250 degrees for 4 hours
-Pickled onions
-Heat until boiling 1 cup red wine vinegar ¼ cup white sugar and 1 tablespoon pickling spice
-Slice red onions thin pour boiling strained liquied over onions let sit for 20 minutes
-Crispy pineapple slaw
-2 cups Shredded cabbage
-½ grilled Grilled pineapple
-1 ea fresh Lime juice
-½ cup mayo
-1 teaspoon chopped cilantro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.