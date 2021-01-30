Heat over to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use a nonstick cookie sheet.
Instructions
Unroll dough sheets unto prepared baking sheet.
Mix the sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt together in a small bowl. Drizzle the butter over top and mix until crumbly. Spread each sheet with a third of the cinnamon-sugar mix.
Randomly place the pecan on one of the sheets.
Roll each dough sheet from the shortest side of the rectangle.
Arrange into an oval shape. Press seams together to connect.
If you like, you can use kitchen scissors to slice the dough on an angle in 2-inch intervals about three-quarters of the way through. Slightly pull the cut pieces to alternating sides.
Bake at 350 for 15–20 minutes.
Cream Cheese Icing
Mix all five ingredients for the icing in a bowl adding milk a tablespoon at a time until the icing is thick enough to slowly drip from a whisk or spoon.
While the cake is still warm, pour icing on top.
Alternate with purple-, green- and, gold-colored sprinkles.
Notes
Depending on your oven, you might need to bake your cake a little longer. Check to make sure it’s inside is done.
Instead of a pecan you may use a coin or plastic baby. Tuck the coin or baby into cake after baking through the underside. Let your guest know before serving.
You can use other fillings such as fruit pie filling, Nutella, or almond paste.