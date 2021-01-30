Instructions
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Pour marinade into the skillet and allow it to bubble for about 2-3 minutes. Keep a close eye so it doesn't burn.
Add shrimp and cook for an additional 4-5 minutes, turning often.
Once shrimp are pink and cooked through, remove from heat, pour into large serving dish, top with parsley and serve with rice or a nice crusty bread.
Serves 4-6.
Notes
Typically, the shells are left on, but if you'd prefer, you may remove them.
To devein, take a pair of kitchen scissors, snip the shell down the back and remove the vein.