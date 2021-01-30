Instructions
In a medium sauce pan, bring the rice and vegetable broth to a boil, cover and reduce the heat to simmer. Cook for 15 minutes.
Remove from heat and keep covered for 10 minutes.
Heat the oil on medium-high heat in a large skillet.
When the oil is hot, add the onions and celery; cook until the onion begins to look translucent.
Add the bell pepper, okra, beans, and spices; cook for 15 minutes.
Add the garlic and rice; stir well to coat the rice with the spices.
Note
You may use leftover rice for this dish.
Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.