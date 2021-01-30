Jasmine rice
Instructions

In a medium sauce pan, bring the rice and vegetable broth to a boil, cover and reduce the heat to simmer. Cook for 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and keep covered for 10 minutes.

Heat the oil on medium-high heat in a large skillet.

When the oil is hot, add the onions and celery; cook until the onion begins to look translucent.

Add the bell pepper, okra, beans, and spices; cook for 15 minutes.

Add the garlic and rice; stir well to coat the rice with the spices.

Note

You may use leftover rice for this dish.

 

