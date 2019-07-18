Try this recipe from Apple Annie's Orchard using fresh summer peaches!
Peach Skewers
INGREDIENTS
• 6 fresh ripe peaches
• 8 oz mozzarella balls
• 8 oz prosciutto
• 6 oz basil
• 2 tbsp lemon juice
• 5 tbsp olive oil
• 1 pinch salt
• 1 pinch black pepper
• bamboo skewers
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Slice the peaches from the center stone into thick wedges.
2. Slice each wedge into slices and then cut these in half to end up with a chunk of peach.
3. Fold a basil leaf in half and thread it onto the bamboo skewer,
4. Take a slice of prosciutto and tear it into two pieces.
5. Fold the prosciutto up and add it to the skewer with the basil.
6. Add a mozzarella ball to the skewer and then add a chunk of yellow peach.
7. In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt and black pepper.
8. Serve the peach skewers on a platter and drizzle the lemon olive oil dressing over the skewers.
9. Season with extra salt and pepper if desired. Serve at once
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.