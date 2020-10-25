High Protein Peanut Butter Cups
- 1/2 cup peanut flour/powdered peanut butter
- 3 tbsp water
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 cup dark chocolate chips (stevia sweetened if desired such as Lily’s chocolate chips)
- 1 tsp coconut oil
Line a baking sheet with wax or parchment paper and a muffin tin with 12 muffin liners. In a bowl, stir the peanut flour, salt, and water together until well combined. Take the mixture and shape into a small, flattened sphere disc that’s slightly smaller than a muffin cup liner. Place onto the lined baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the filling mixture. If the mixture seems too dry, add ½ tsp water at a time until a desired consistency is reached. Set the peanut discs aside. Place dark chocolate chips and coconut oil into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds, stir, then heat at 15 second intervals and stir until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Using a small measuring spoon, add a small amount of melted chocolate into one muffin liner to cover the bottom, and carefully set one of the peanut flour spheres on top. Spoon more melted chocolate on top, so that it covers the peanut mixture. Repeat with the remaining chocolate and peanut mixture discs. If needed, warm your chocolate again at 10 second intervals, adding ¼ tsp more coconut oil if it begins to loose it smoothness. Once all muffin cups have been filled, place them in the freezer for 15 minutes or refrigerator for 30 minutes, until the chocolate has hardened. Store in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to eat.
Keto Healthy Almond Joys
- 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 6 tbsp coconut flour
- 2 scoops protein powder (32-34 grams per scoop)
- 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
- 1/4 cup sticky sweetener of choice (allulose syrup for SF keto option or honey, maple syrup, or agave syrup)
- About 1/4 cup milk of choice (1 tbsp added at a time)
- 24-48 unsalted almonds
- 1 1/4 cups chocolate chips (Lily’s stevia sweetened for SF keto option)
- ½ tsp coconut oil
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add shredded coconut, coconut flour, and protein powder and mix well. Add melted coconut oil and sticky sweetener of choice and mix until well incorporated. Using a tablespoon at a time, add milk to the mixture until a thick batter is formed. Using your hands, form into 24 bars and place on the lined plate. Press 1-2 almonds on top of each bar and freeze until firm. Once the coconut mixture is firm, prepare your chocolate. Place dark chocolate chips and coconut oil into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds, stir, then heat at 15 second intervals and stir until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Using two forks, dip each bar into the chocolate until completely coated and place on the parchment paper. When all bars are dipped, place them in the freezer for 15 minutes or refrigerator for 30 minutes, until the chocolate has hardened. Store in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to eat.
Healthy Butterfinger Bars
1/3 cup sticky sweetener of choice (allulose syrup for SF option or honey, maple syrup, or agave syrup)
1/4 cup granulated sweetener of choice that measured like sugar (monk fruit or stevia blend (for SF option) or coconut sugar, sugar, etc)
1 cup natural peanut butter (or any nut or seed butter of choice)
2 cups corn flakes
1/8 tsp salt
1 cup dark chocolate chips
1/2 tsp coconut oil
Line a bread pan with parchment paper or foil and set aside. Combine the sticky sweetener of choice and granulated sweetener of choice in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a low bowl, and simmer for a 60 seconds, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat. Stir in the nut butter and salt, and stir until you have a thick paste. Add in the corn flakes and stir well, crushing the cereal flakes while stirring. Press the mixture into the parchment lined bread pan. Place the pan in the freeze for 1 hour or until completely hard. Once the mixture is firm, lift the parchment paper out of the bread pan and transfer to a cutting board. Cut the nougat into 10-12 large rectangles and arrange on a parchment lined baking sheet or plate. Place dark chocolate chips and coconut oil into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds, stir, then heat at 15 second intervals and stir until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Using two forks, dip each bar into the chocolate until completely coated and place on the parchment paper. When all bars are dipped, place them in the freezer for 15 minutes or refrigerator for 30 minutes, until the chocolate has hardened. Store in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to eat.