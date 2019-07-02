PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--This Fourth of July, have your cake and eat it too!What about the drinks?
Phoenix foodie Heather Walker has some delish recipes this Fourth of July.
4th of July Fault Line Cake
Ingredients:
• 2 six-inch cakes, cut horizontally into 1” layers
• 1 four-inch cake, cut horizontally into 1” layers
• 5 cups of vanilla frosting
• 1 cup Red icing
• 1 cup Blue icing
• 1 cup red, white, blue candy decorations
Optional:
• 2 cups fresh strawberries
• 2 cups fresh blueberries
Steps:
• Frost the all of the cake layers with the vanilla frosting. Place two of the six-inch layers onto a serving dish. Place the four-inch cake on top of the six-inch cake.
• Fill the space between the two layers with the candy or fruit. Place the remaining six-inch cake on top of the four-inch cake.
• To create the fault line effect, place some of the red and blue icing over the sides of the two six-inch cakes and use a straight edge to blend it into the white frosting. Leave the edges rough at the top and bottom to make the cake look like it’s been broken apart in the center.
The Bomb Pop
Ingredients:
• 2 oz. Smirnoff Red, White and Berry Vodka
• 4 oz. Lemon Lime Soda (Sprite)
• ½ oz. Grenadine
• ½ oz. Blue Curacao
To Prepare:
Measure the vodka and soda into a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into an 8 oz. glass filled with ice. Gently pour in the grenadine and wait for it to sink to the bottom. Gently float the Blue Curacao on top. Serve immediately.
The Banana Split Martini
Ingredients:
• 3 oz. Banana Liqueur
• 3 oz. Rum Chata
• Chocolate Syrup
• Strawberry Syrup
• Whipped Cream
• Maraschino Cherries
To Prepare:
Pour the chocolate and strawberry syrup around the edges of an 8oz. martini glass. Measure the Rum Chata and the Banana Liqueur into a shaker filled with ice. Pour into the martini glass. Garnish with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. Serve immediately.
Easy Peasy Pina Colada
Ingredients:
• 3 oz. Pineapple Juice
• 3 oz. Malibu Coconut Flavored Rum
• Pineapple slices
• Paper Umbrellas
To Prepare:
Measure the pineapple juice and the Malibu Rum into a shaker filled with ice. Pour over an 8oz. glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a paper umbrella. Serve immediately.
the cake have Colin Kaepernick approval? I don't want end up to do something wrong that is why I asked...!!
