(3TV/CBS 5)-- St. Patrick's Day is just a couple of weeks away. But we're going green now with some green food?
Jamie Miller with the Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club gives us the following recipes:
Vanilla Matcha Protein Shake
Ingredients
• 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
• 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
• 1 small zucchini, chopped
• 1/2 banana
• 2 teaspoons matcha green tea powder
• ½ tsp vanilla extract (optional)
• Stevia or sweetener of choice to taste
• 1/2 cup ice
Combine all ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth.
Nutrition : 261 calories; 6g fat; 25g carbohydrates; 16g sugar; 31g protein
Avocado Edamame Hummus
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 cups frozen shelled edamame, thawed (about 10 ounces)
• 1 medium ripe avocado
• 2 cloves garlic
• Zest and juice of 1 large lemon (about 3 tbsp fresh lemon juice)
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
• 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
• 3 tablespoons olive or avocado oil
• Veggies and baked whole grain crackers — for serving
Instructions
In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a still blade, puree the edamame, avocado, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, kosher salt, black pepper, onion powder, and cilantro until evenly blended. With the food processor running, drizzle in the oil and continue blending just until combined, about 5 additional seconds. Taste and add additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve with veggies and baked whole grain crackers as desired.
Nutrition Information (per 1/12 recipe) — Calories: 84, Fat: 6.5g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 142mg, Carbohydrates: 4.5g, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: .5 g, Protein:2.5g
Low Calorie Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients:
• 1 bunch of parsley, roughly chopped, stems removed
• 1 bunch of cilantro, roughly chopped, stems removed
• 6 garlic cloves, minced
• 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
• 2 tbsp olive oil
• 1 tbsp dried oregano
• 1/4 cup hot water
• 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
• 2 tsp salt
• 1/2 tsp black pepper
Directions
Combine oregano, hot water and 1 tsp salt in a small bowl, and let sit for about 5 minutes. Then combine all ingredients, except for the oil, together in a food processor, and pulse until very finely chopped and well blended. Pour mixture into a small bowl, and whisk in the oil. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Let sauce come to room temp before serving.
Nutrition (per 2 heaping Tbsp): 24 calories; 2g fat; 0g carbohydrates; 0g protein; 0g fiber
For more information about the Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club or to find out how to get in touch with Jamie, visit villageclubs.com or call 602-840-6412.
