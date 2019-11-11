PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--- It is one of the most popular foods right now in the country: the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.
You've heard the news of how popular the meal is on social media.
The sandwich itself has caused a major frenzy at Popeyes locations around the country.
But is it worth the hype? And what if you want to avoid those long lines at the drive-thrus and the restaurant?
Valley chef and food blogger Kyndra Kelly believes you can make it better at home.
Here's the following recipe on how to make the sandwich in the comfort of your own home.
Ingredients
-4, 6 ounce boneless skinless chicken breasts
-1 cup buttermilk
-1 teaspoon sweet paprika
-1 teaspoon garlic powder
-1 teaspoon kosher salt
-1 teaspoon black pepper
-1 tablespoon Louisiana Hot Sauce (increase to 2 tablespoons if making the spicy version)
-1 cup all-purpose flour
-1 cup cornstarch
-1 tablespoon sweet paprika
-1 tablespoon garlic powder
-1 tablespoon cayenne (if making the spicy version)
-Oil for frying
-4 soft brioche hamburger buns
-1 tablespoon unsalted butter
-Melted Dill pickle chips for serving
-Hellman’s or Dukes Mayo, for serving
Directions
-Using a mallet, trim down chicken breasts to a ½ inch thickness.
-Mix together buttermilk, paprika, garlic powder, kosher salt, black pepper and hot sauce. For best results, soak chicken in this mixture overnight.
-In separate bowl, mix flour, cornstarch, paprika, garlic powder and cayenne.
-Heat oil to 350 degrees.
-Drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of the liquid mixture into the dry mixture and mix with a fork.
-Take out soaked chicken and evenly coat it in dry mixture.
-Deep dry chicken until cooked and golden brown. For best results, let cool on rack and season chicken with salt to taste.
-Select desired bun, brush with melted butter and toast on stove or griddle.
-Spread mayonnaise on one half of the bun, place chicken in center, top with pickle slices and place the other half of the bun on top.
