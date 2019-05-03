CAKE
Ingredients:
• 2 eggs
• 1 ½ cups sugar
• 1/3 cup butter, softened
• ½ cup sour cream, room temperature
• 3 oz. unsweetened chocolate, melted
• 1 ½ cups cake flour
• 2 tsp. baking powder
• 1 tsp. baking soda
• 8 oz. root beer soda
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
2. Butter two 6” cake pans and line the bottoms with parchment paper.
3. Sift together the cake flour, baking soda and baking powder. Set aside.
4. In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, mix the eggs and sugar on medium speed for about 4 minutes until pale and fluffy.
5. Slowly mix in the softened butter, sour cream and melted chocolate, scraping down the sides as you go.
6. Reduce the speed to low and add in the dry ingredients. Mix just until combined.
7. Bring the root beer to a boil and slowly mix it into the batter, just until combined.
8. Pour the batter evenly into the cake pans. Bake at 300 for about 40 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove the cakes from the oven and allow to cool for about 20 minutes.
9. When the cakes are cooled, slice each one into 2 even layers.
FROSTING:
Ingredients:
• 5 egg whites
• 1 ½ cups sugar
• 6 sticks butter
• 2 cups powdered sugar
• 1 tbsp. vanilla bean paste
• 4 tbsp. cocoa powder
Steps:
1. Heat the egg whites and sugar on medium heat, whisking constantly until the mixture reaches 160 degrees. Transfer the mixture to a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whip on high speed for about 7 minutes until stiff peaks form.
2. Switch to the paddle attachment. Add the vanilla bean paste and the sticks of butter, one at a time, while mixing on low speed. Slowly add in the cocoa powder and powdered sugar. When the mixture is combined, turn the speed up to high and whip for 1-2 minutes, until the frosting is smooth and fluffy.
DECORATING:
Ingredients:
• 2 sliced chocolate cakes
• Chocolate frosting
• 3” biscuit cutter or drinking glass
• 2 cups loose candy (I used peanut butter M&M’s)
• 2 ½ lbs. white fondant
• Yellow food gel
• Green food gel
• Red food gel
• Black food gel
• Edible silver paint
• 12 oz. yellow candy melts
• ¼ cup heavy cream
• Corn starch
Steps:
1. Place one of the cake layers on a serving dish. Pipe the outside rim with chocolate frosting.
2. Hollow out the center of the next cake layer with the biscuit cutter or drinking glass and place it on top of the frosted cake layer. Pipe the top with chocolate frosting. Repeat with the next layer of cake. Save the cut-out centers to use as the ground beef for your “nachos.”
3. Fill the hole in the center of the cake stack with the candy and then place the top layer of cake over the candy (there should be no hole in this layer).
4. Carve a small amount of the bottom of the cake out to make the cake appear larger on the top and smaller on the bottom, creating the bucket effect. Finish frosting the cake and allow it to chill in the freezer for about 20 minutes.
5. Roll out a sheet of fondant out large enough to cover the outside of the cake (the top can be left without fondant, as the “nachos” will cover it. Trim and paint the outside with edible silver paint.
6. To make the chips, lightly color some of the remaining fondant with yellow gel coloring, roll it out very thin and cut triangles. Allow the fondant to dry for about an hour before placing them on top of the bucket.
7. Crumble the remaining chocolate cake trimmings and sprinkle them on top of the fondant “chips.”
8. To make the “cheese sauce,” heat the heavy cream and yellow candy melts on medium heat until melted and smooth. Transfer the mixture to a squeeze bottle and squeeze it over the “ground beef” and “chips,” allowing some of the “cheese sauce” to drip over the sides.
9. Use the red gel and fondant to make small diced “tomatoes” by taking a small amount and squeezing it with your fingers until it makes a cube shape.
10. Use the black gel and fondant to make “olives” by using a small cap and the back of a small paintbrush to make the small circle and hole in the center.
11. Use the green gel and fondant to make “cilantro” by scraping the fondant over a cheese grater or Microplane.
12. Allow the cake to chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
