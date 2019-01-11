Are you participating in Dry January? The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess share their Guava NO-Jito recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 liter club soda
- 2 tsp agave or sugar or to taste
- 1 small bunch of mint
- 2 fresh limes sliced lengthwise
- ice
- 1/2 oz. Guava Puree
Instructions
- Fill glass half way with ice.
- Fill glass with club soda.
- Add agave or sugar, stir.
- Add guava puree.
- Add 3-4 fresh limes, lightly squeezing and stir.
- Add 8-10 mint leaves.
- Stir and Enjoy!
- Garnish with lime wedge and mint leaf, if desired
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.