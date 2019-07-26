PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As the kids get ready to head back to school, many parents are looking for easy but nutritious snacks and meals.
All week, our Good Morning Arizona crew has been sharing some of their favorite recipes.
On Friday, April shared her recipe for "Pesto Pasta."
It's easy to make with not too many ingredients or steps. It can also be easily modified to suit the taste of kids!
April's Pesto Pasta
Ingredients:
One box bow tie pasta
One small jar of pesto
1-2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
Chopped rotisserie chicken
Sliced roasted red peppers (drain the jar)
Optional: Kalamata olives and one can of chopped artichoke quarters
Directions:
Cook the pasta and rain. Add entire jar of pesto and stir. Mix in pieces of chicken, red peppers and Parmesan cheese.
(April says her kids don’t like the olives and artichoke, but she adds those to the pasta for the adults.)
