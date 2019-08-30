SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s first and only golf club owned gourmet food truck, “The Mountain Chef” is hitting the road to share samples and tastes.

Desert Mountain Club, located in north Scottsdale launched the truck as another way of creating innovative new experiences for members, homeowners and special events.

“The Mountain Chef” is available for members to rent, and serves as the club’s chef on wheels, delivering bites from one of Desert Mountain’s 10 clubhouse restaurants.

With “The Mountain Chef” on-board the club now offers an incredible 11 restaurants and dining experiences, as an addition to its world renowned golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Learn more about Chef Greg Guevarra’s Signature Dishes at the New Seven Desert Mountain Clubhouse in north Scottsdale with these recipes:

Seven Burger

Waygu Beef, Stuffed with a Braised Short Rib Marmalade, topped with Caramelized Onions, Bacon and Swiss Cheese

Directions

-6 oz wagyu beef

-12-hour red wine braised short ribs

Hand form (2) 3 ounce patties

Braise short rib for 12 hours in red wine, with aromatics

Shred short rib and make a marmalade with it

Stuff burger with short rib marmalade and close it up

Sear it on flat top grill with salt and pepper, cook through to heat up short ribs inside

Top with bacon, Swiss cheese and caramelized onion

Toast the bun with garlic aioli on both sides of the bun

Build burger and serve

Cauliflower tempura

Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Chiles, Tomato

Directions

Blanch and chill 6 oz of cauliflower florets

Coat the cauliflower with house made tempura

Deep fry at 350 for 1.5 minutes

Toss with spice mayo, cherry tomatoes and green peas

Place on serving dish with pickled chilies and sesame seeds

Street corn

Roasted and Grilled, Topped with Street Corn Sauce and Cotija Cheese and Cilantro

Directions

Grill ears of corn until char forms

Add 3 oz of street corn sauce directly onto the corn– street corn sauce is a mayonnaise based sauce with Mexican inspired spices

Top with cotija cheese and cilantro, and smoked paprika

Chicken and Dumplings

Ricotta Gnocchi, Parmesan Crema, Toasted Breadcrumbs

Directions

Boil Ricotta gnocchi, until they float, that is how you’ll know they are done

In a saucepan, heat prepared parmesan crema

Add Cooked Gnocchi

Toss gnocchi with cooked celery, carrots, and green peas and fresh chives.

Top with toasted bread crumbs and serve.

 

