SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s first and only golf club owned gourmet food truck, “The Mountain Chef” is hitting the road to share samples and tastes.
Desert Mountain Club, located in north Scottsdale launched the truck as another way of creating innovative new experiences for members, homeowners and special events.
“The Mountain Chef” is available for members to rent, and serves as the club’s chef on wheels, delivering bites from one of Desert Mountain’s 10 clubhouse restaurants.
With “The Mountain Chef” on-board the club now offers an incredible 11 restaurants and dining experiences, as an addition to its world renowned golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus.
Learn more about Chef Greg Guevarra’s Signature Dishes at the New Seven Desert Mountain Clubhouse in north Scottsdale with these recipes:
Seven Burger
Waygu Beef, Stuffed with a Braised Short Rib Marmalade, topped with Caramelized Onions, Bacon and Swiss Cheese
Directions
-6 oz wagyu beef
-12-hour red wine braised short ribs
Hand form (2) 3 ounce patties
Braise short rib for 12 hours in red wine, with aromatics
Shred short rib and make a marmalade with it
Stuff burger with short rib marmalade and close it up
Sear it on flat top grill with salt and pepper, cook through to heat up short ribs inside
Top with bacon, Swiss cheese and caramelized onion
Toast the bun with garlic aioli on both sides of the bun
Build burger and serve
Cauliflower tempura
Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Chiles, Tomato
Directions
Blanch and chill 6 oz of cauliflower florets
Coat the cauliflower with house made tempura
Deep fry at 350 for 1.5 minutes
Toss with spice mayo, cherry tomatoes and green peas
Place on serving dish with pickled chilies and sesame seeds
Street corn
Roasted and Grilled, Topped with Street Corn Sauce and Cotija Cheese and Cilantro
Directions
Grill ears of corn until char forms
Add 3 oz of street corn sauce directly onto the corn– street corn sauce is a mayonnaise based sauce with Mexican inspired spices
Top with cotija cheese and cilantro, and smoked paprika
Chicken and Dumplings
Ricotta Gnocchi, Parmesan Crema, Toasted Breadcrumbs
Directions
Boil Ricotta gnocchi, until they float, that is how you’ll know they are done
In a saucepan, heat prepared parmesan crema
Add Cooked Gnocchi
Toss gnocchi with cooked celery, carrots, and green peas and fresh chives.
Top with toasted bread crumbs and serve.