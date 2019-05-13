PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- It's National Apple Pie Day! The most American desert ever. Heather Walker gives us some unique twists on apple pie.
For more unique recipes, visit phoenixfamilyfoodie.com.
Apples:
3 Large Red Delicious Apples
1 tbsp. flour
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
2 tbsp. butter
pinch of salt
Crunchy Topping:
4 oz. mini pretzels
3 oz. Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips
1/4 cup Honey Roasted Cashews
2-3 slices of cooked bacon, chopped
Garnish:
3 scoops vanilla ice cream
1 can Whipped Cream
4 oz. Caramel Sauce
1. For the Apples: Cut off the top 1/4 portion of the apple and hollow out the inside with a melon baller, leaving about ¼" around the edges and bottom. Discard the core pieces and roughly chop the rest. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Combine with the cinnamon, flour and salt. Stir to combine and spoon the mixture back into the hollowed out apples. Top each filled apple with 1/2 tbsp. butter (two 1/4tbsp. cubes). Place the apples on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
2. For the crunchy topping: Combine the mini pretzels, cinnamon sugar pita chips, bacon and honey roasted cashews in a large plastic bag. Use a mallet, or the back of a frying pan to crush all the ingredients into small bits. Set aside until ready to use.
3. To build and plate the dish: Place a stuffed apple into the center of a serving dish. Top the stuffed apple skins with a scoop of ice cream and about 2 tbsp. whipped cream. Sprinkle about 1 tbsp. of the crunchy topping on top of the apple. Drizzle a tbsp. of caramel sauce on top of the whipped cream.
