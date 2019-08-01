PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's back to school time! Time to get the kids out the door quickly, but with a nutritious meal in hand! Heather Walker, creator of Phoenix Family Foodie to the rescue with "good-for-em" foods to keep your kids fueled, and they're easy on moms and dads too!
I’m a night owl, and not a morning person so some of these can be prepped the night before and some of them are quick and easy the morning of school.
Breakfast bananas are easy to prep the night before and they’re portable and cold, so they’re great while its still hot outside.
If you have a growing kiddo like I do, a hearty breakfast with some calories is very important. Sausage and egg muffin frittatas are fun to make and you can do a lighter version for mom or dad.
If you want something a little sweeter, mug muffins take just a few minutes to prep and they’re cooked very quickly in the microwave.
And then there’s the stuffed challah. Quick and easy, looks great on the table, super yummy!
Frozen Breakfast Bananas
Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 0 minutes / Servings: 6
Ingredients:
• 3 large bananas, peeled and cut in half
• 2 cups of vanilla yogurt
• 2 cups of granola, breakfast cereal or trail mix
• 6 popsicle sticks
Steps:
1. Peel the bananas and cut them in half. Insert the popsicle sticks about halfway in.
2. Place the yogurt on a plate (flat surfaces work best) and roll the banana in the yogurt to coat it.
3. Place the granola on a separate plate and roll the banana in the granola to coat it.
4. Place the bananas in a cookie sheet that's been lined with parchment paper and freeze overnight.
Sausage and Egg Muffin Frittatas
Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 20 minutes / Servings: 12
Ingredients:
• 12 eggs or 24 oz. of egg whites
• 36 frozen tater tots, thawed
• 1/2 bell pepper, chopped
• 1/4 onion, chopped (any other chopped veggies work too)
• 1 cup chopped ham, sausage or bacon
• 1 cup shredded cheese
Steps:
1. Generously spray a 12-capacity muffin tin with cooking spray. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Place the eggs and/or egg whites in a large bowl and beat with a whisk for about 30 seconds. This will whip air into the eggs and make them light and fluffy.
2. Place three tater tots into the bottom of each of the muffin tins and smash them down with a drinking glass or the back of a spoon.
3. Place 1-2 tsp. of each of your desired veggies, meats and cheeses into the muffin tins (this is fun because the kiddos can pick whatever they want in their cups), then fill with the whipped eggs.
4. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes, until the egg is cooked through.
5. Allow them to cool slightly and run a butter knife around the edges of the cups before serving, so they don't stick.
Stuffed Challah Loaf
Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 10 minutes / Servings: 8
Ingredients:
• 6 eggs or 12 oz. of egg whites
• 1/2 bell pepper, chopped
• 1/4 onion, chopped (any other chopped veggies work too)
• 1 cup chopped ham, sausage or bacon
• 1 cup shredded cheese
• 1 large Challah loaf
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the center of the Challah loaf out, hollowing the center.
2. Heat a large skillet on high heat. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with a whisk for about 30 seconds. Add in the desired meats, veggies and cheeses. Stir until combined. Add the mixture to the hot skillet and cook on high heat for about 2-3 minutes, until the eggs are cooked through.
3. Place the egg mixture into the center of the hollowed out Challah loaf and sprinkle the cheese on top. Place it on a large cookie sheet and bake in the oven for about 10 minutes at 400 degrees, until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted. Remove and allow it to cool before slicing and serving.
Coffee Mug Blueberry Muffins
Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time: 90 seconds / Servings: 1 Mug Muffin
Ingredients:
• 1/4 cup flour, plus 1 tbsp. for the topping
• 1 tbsp. sugar, plus 1 tbsp. for the topping
• 1/8 tsp. baking powder
• 3 tbsp. milk
• 1 tbsp. coconut oil, melted, plus 1 tbsp. for the topping
• 1/4 cup fresh blueberries
Steps:
In a microwave safe mug, combine the flour, baking powder and sugar. Stir in the milk and coconut oil until combined. Place the blueberries on top.
For the topping: In a small mixing bowl, combine the remaining coconut oil, flour and sugar. Stir with a spoon until it resembles chunky sand. Sprinkle on top of the blueberries.
Microwave on high for 90 seconds. Remove and allow the mug/muffin to cool before serving (mug will be HOT).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.