Ingredients
2 oranges, 1 for juicing and 1 cut in thin slices
1 (750 ml) bottle Spanish red wine, such as Rioja wine (young, nothing older than Crianza)
1-1/2 cups pomegranate juice (not cocktail or punch blend)
1/3 cup orange liqueur, such as Grand Marnier or Cointreau
1/4 cup brandy or cognac
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1- 3 tablespoons sugar
1 large apple, peeled and chopped into 1/4-inch dice
1 cup black grapes, sliced in half
10 ounces fresh blackberries, optional
Instructions
Wash all your produce before cutting.
Juice one orange into a large pitcher.
To the orange juice, add the wine, pomegranate juice, orange liqueur, brandy and lemon juice. Add 1 tablespoon of sugar, stir until the sugar is dissolved. Taste and adjust the sugar to your liking.
Add in the chopped apple, orange slices, grapes and blackberries, if using, stir well.
Refrigerate overnight or at least a few hours before serving to allow flavors to develop.
Serve in wine glasses. Ice is optional as it will dilute the flavor.
Serves 6.
Notes
Spanish wines are great for sangria, but any type of red will work for this recipe.
Don’t feel like you need to spend a lot of money on the wine as long as the wine tastes good on its own, it will work.
Washing your fruit is especially important as it will be steeping in the wine mixture. The best way to clean produce with a skin is to let it sit in a mixture or 1 teaspoon of baking soda to 2 cups water
You could also substitute honey for the sugar.
For a lighter modern version mix in a little sparkling water when serving.