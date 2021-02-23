PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback and Valley native, Brett Hundley, is known to most for making plays on the football field. Now, the world traveler is showing off his culinary chops in a series called "Men Who Cook."
"Whether it be food, traveling or photography, these are all of my passions," Hundley said. "This is something I wanted to show people that I’m more than a football player."
Fans get a glimpse into how Hundley throws down in the kitchen in the series debuting on Instagram TV (IGTV) and YouTube. "Men Who Cook" gives people a seat at the kitchen table as Hundley prepares easy to follow recipes. Many of the recipes come from his travels and others are from his childhood favorites inspired by his family.
"Growing up in my household my father always cooked. I’m taking that and learning that and now becoming that. When he cooked it wasn’t just me and him, the whole neighborhood would come in. It’s more about the people you share the meal with and that’s and that’s really what stuck with me so that’s why I love cooking so much," Hundley said.
"Men Who Cook" releases new episodes featuring restaurants and guest foodies on Hundley’s YouTube Channel.