SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Top New York realtor turned reality tv star Ryan Serhant believes the secret to be a successful seller is connecting with clients.
Serhant, whose parents live in Scottsdale, runs a bi-coastal company that sold $838 million in real estate in 2017. He’s also featured on the shows “Million Dollar Listing New York” and “Sell It like Serhant” on Bravo TV.
The 34-year-old also released “Sell It Like Serhant,” a book on how to be a great sales person, something Serhant says begins with being a regular person.
“People don’t like being sold, right? No one likes being sold. You don’t like walking into a store and having people harass you but you love going shopping, you love shopping with your friends. That’s the mentality that sales people need to get in. You’re not just putting on a sales hat and being pushy pushy pushy, you’re introducing yourself, complimenting people, you’re meeting them and talking about their families. If you have a product that would make their life better somehow then all the better,” said Serhant.
With a book tour, two tv shows, a huge company and countless appearances, Serhant believes time management is something he has no choice but to be good at.
“There are a lot of people who have poor time management but feel busy all the time and then they’re unproductive. My goal is to be as busy as possible but also be super productive but also having the time to take care of myself, take care of my wife, seeing friends and you do that through leverage and delegation. Sales people try and do everything by themselves and if they can’t do it by themselves they get disgruntled and angry,” said Serhant.
Aside from real estate tips, tricks and secrets, the book also shares insight that can be applied to other industries like how to structure your day or negotiate.
“There are so many aspects of my life that I do every single day that make me a great sales person and the No. 1 salesperson in New York City that I needed to put into a book,” said Serhant.
To get the drama “Million Dollar Listing” is known for, Serhant says cameras follow his every step for nine months and none of it is scripted. The competition and outdoing the other guy is as real as it gets.
“The producers actually try to keep it a secret as to what the three of us are filming. When we have meetings, they’ll have these blankets that are hiding all the notecards that show what the other properties are because they know we’d walk in and be like I need to go get one better than this and they don’t want that. I try to figure it out, we all do because we all want to do bigger and better but we also want nice beautiful houses that are fun for people to watch to see the sales process. To see the sales process, to see what it means emotionally to sell your parent’s house after they died, how you clean it up and go through that process all of that is very real and I think a lot of people can relate to it. From the broker’s perspective, its that entertaining angle that makes it fun to watch,” he said.
