TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's another great year to be an ASU Sun Devil! ASU was ranked No. 1 in innovation for the 5th straight time by U.S. News and World Report.
All five years the category has existed, ASU has taken the top prize. Georgia State University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford rounded out the top 5.
[WATCH: ASU leading the field in innovation]
"We're just grateful to be here in Arizona," said ASU President Dr. Michael Crow. "To have the opportunity to be innovative, to use every tool, every technology, change our culture, and move things forward.
"It benefits our students and benefits our state."
The rankings, released earlier this morning, compare more than 1,500 schools and institutions.
The five-time rankings are based on a survey of peer.
Up to 15 schools are nominated around the country by college presidents, provosts and admissions deans. According to the U.S. World News Report, the rankings take into account the most innovative improvements to curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities.
ASU also ranked high in several other rankings:
• ASU's Tempe campus ranked fourth among public universities.
• ASU is 10th in the country for undergraduate teaching.
• The supply chain program in the W.P. Carey School of Business was ranked second.
• In overall category of top public schools, ASU tied U of A at No. 53 out of 152.
To celebrate their victory, ASU is inviting the community to join a social media campaign using the hashtags #High5ASU and #High5AZ.