(Good Morning Arizona) -- Even though we are social distancing, many companies are doing whatever they can to continue to bring us not only products but experiences, as well.
One of those is the queen of Arendelle. Yes, Elsa herself is trying to bring comfort to the kiddos by Skyping with them. She recently chatted -- from her castle -- with my 6-year-old, Eva, wishing her a happy birthday in quarantine.
Elsa used to go to birthday parties in person. But that's not an option right now. Children can't even have playdates and are missing their friends.
That's why she wants to connect one-on-one -- just to chat.
"They tell me about their day. I ask them questions and kind of let them release whatever they're feeling," Elsa said. "Some kids are feeling anxious right now. Some kids just want to say, 'Hi' to Elsa. So, it really doesn't matter [what we talk about]."
She chats. She takes selfies. And the kids are loving it.
"I'm doing 'Skyping with the Snow Queen' so kids can still have some type of outlet from being pent up in the house," she explained. "I'm sure the parents enjoy that, too. [The kids are] very, very excited, and keeping them in one spot is very hard."
Elsa says she'll be available as long as we have to be stuck at home.
Parents, to arrange a Skype with the Snow Queen, call 602-625-3069.