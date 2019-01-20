PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Want to drink coffee and help a good cause? You're in luck.
Local coffee shop Press Coffee will be donating 100 percent of its profits in all their locations and online to Phoenix Children's Hospital this Friday as part of a "Day of Giving."
According to organizers, the "Day of Giving" event is part of the local roasters Press On Charities initiative to support organizations keeping Arizona's communities strong.
For more information on the event, click here.
