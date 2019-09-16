SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A taste of Tucson is coming to Scottsdale this week! One of Tucson's best-loved brunch spots, Prep & Pastry, will open Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Scottsdale Waterfront.
Prep & Pastry is known for its fresh, from-scratch cuisine, craft cocktails, house-steeped teas and organic fair trade coffee drinks.
Don't miss the house-made jams, which accompany an ever-changing selection of fresh and uniquely-named pastries, like the "Early Grey Scones" and "Candied Maple Bacon Dossants."
The breakfast potatoes are legendary, made extra good thanks to a precise six-step preparation process.
"Baby Russet potatoes are steam-cooked to the ideal core temperature, quick-dried on rack dehydrator to remove excess moisture, submerged in an ice shock, then hand smashed and flash fried with onions, tossed with fresh-chopped rosemary, thyme and tarragon, and sea salt." Sounds delicious!
The kitchen is led by Tucson-based restaurateur Nathan Ares, who is making his first foray into the Valley food scene.
After working for familiar names such as Fox Restaurant Concepts and RA Sushi, Ares says he partnered with Chef Kyle Nottingham to launch the original Prep & Pastry in Tucson six years ago with a commitment to serving up the "simple breakfast classics, done right."
Now, he's looking forward to tempt the taste buds of Scottsdale foodies.
"After six years in Tucson, it just felt like the right time and the perfect place to come to Scottsdale. We're in the heart of downtown, surrounded by some really great fellow restaurateurs, and we can't wait to introduce the Valley to the Prep & Pastry difference."
Seating up to 140 guests (90 inside and 50 outside), Prep & Pastry Scottsdale will serve up breakfast and lunch inside a bright, window-filled space boasting 28-foot exposed ceilings, plus plenty of dedicated street and underground parking.
Prep & Pastry
7025 E. Via Soleri Dr.
480-477-1502
Open daily from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
(A weekend Brunch menu is also available)