SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The oldest officially sanctioned Pony Express is celebrating its 61 years with riders blazing their trail from the tiny town of Holbrook to the downtown streets of Scottsdale.
Riders will arrive on horseback and cover a relay mail route of more than 200 miles. The annual delivery consists of 20,000 pieces of first-class mail that bear the "Hashknife Pony Express" insignia.
Today at noon, riders will arrive at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West. The historical event will be surrounded by outdoor activities for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This includes family-friendly games, storytelling, crafts, face painting, food trucks, horse-and-rider meet and greet and autograph-signing party following mail delivery.
The event at 3830 N. Marshall Way is free but a donation of $5 per adult or $2 per child/student is suggested. It is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit hashknifeponyexpress.com or scottsdalemuseumwest.org.
