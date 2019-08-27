PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are in downtown Phoenix Tuesday, you can expect an increase in police and fire personnel.
The Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Fire Department will be participating in a public safety training exercise in partnership with Herberger Theater Center.
[WATCH: Police and fire training for active shooters in Phoenix]
The training will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Homeland Defense Bureau and Training Bureau will be providing crisis response training to staff and responding officers.
These trainings include "Run, Hide, Fight" and "Stop the Bleed" classroom training.
The police and fire personnel will participate in drills and scenarios later in the day.
If you are in the area, you can expect to see an increase in police and fire equipment, personnel, and warning signage. Police say the training will not affect regular public safety service.
Parking and traffic restriction will be in place throughout the day.
Traffic restrictions start at 2 p.m. and include Van Buren and Monroe streets from Second to Third streets. Second and Third streets will also be restricted from Van Buren and Monroe streets to allow emergency vehicle response.
Parking garage traffic on Second Street will remain open.