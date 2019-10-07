Plumbing company helps Arizona families in need

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a plumbing company in the East Valley lending a helping hand to people in need. It’s called Classic Guys plumbing and was started four years ago by Clifton McKee and his friend.
“We got tired of working for the big companies, to be honest with you. We went out there and started moving things around and making things happen, and here I am today," said McKee.
But getting the business up and running hasn’t been easy.
“Trying to get everything in order and everything accomplished in order and in line and legit the way it’s supposed to be, It’s been real tough,” said McKee.
Arizona’s Family caught up with McKee as he arrived at a home in San Tan Valley. McKee was thinking less about the job and more able the family he was helping there.
Vicky Gutierrez called Classic Guys Plumbing when her hot-water heater sprung a leak. She was trying to sell her home and still dealing with the death of her mother when it happened. She also had no way to pay for the repairs.
“My son and I had to manage by filling up buckets of water. Believe it or not, our nice neighbors allowed us to come over to their houses and get some water. We went probably almost a week like that,” said Gutierrez.
McKee offered to fix Gutierrez’s hot-water heater and charge her nothing for labor. Extending this type of help is not that uncommon for this business. It’s something Classic Guys Plumbing is known for in the community. Many people express their thanks to the company on their Facebook page for going above and beyond and helping people out.
McKee said helping people in need is something his father instilled in him before he passed away. He carries his father's Bible with him on every job.
“He never let it out of his sight. And I’m trying to do the same and take it everywhere I go and keep it in my truck with me. He taught me in the little time he was around that you should always help anywhere you can if someone needs you,” said McKee.
While McKee wouldn’t be paid for this job, he was alright with that. For him, the real reward was in getting this family’s life back up and running.
“Everybody’s just worried about the American dollar and what they can make. Nobody wants to help. So if there’s a place for me to help out, I’ll do it,” said McKee.