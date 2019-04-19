PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Harvest Compassion Center food and clothing bank was chosen as the beneficiary of the 3rd annual golf tournament put on by the non-profit Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation.
Harvest Compassion Center (HCC) is a food and clothing bank where everything is free and people don't need to prove their economic hardship.
Food insecurity remains a big problem for people of all ages - 1 in 4 children and 1 in 5 adults live with food insecurity, meaning that they can't afford to eat three meals a day, according to HCC.
"We're stepping up our registration efforts for our April 26 golf tournament at Stonecreek Golf Club," said Jason Bressler, executive director and charter member of the Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation (PMCF). "Not only are we seeking single golfers and foursomes, there are plenty of sponsorship opportunities available. We'll also be conducting a golf ball drop from a helicopter you don't have to play golf to participate in that, and you'll have a chance to win 50 percent of the proceeds from the golf ball sales."
Bressler, who also serves as the founder and executive director of the Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce (PMCC), said the chamber foundation conducts fundraising efforts year-round for dozens of charities, but the golf tournament is their largest fundraiser of the year.
"Our mission is to support children, families, veterans and pets," Bressler said. "We've seen firsthand how Harvest Compassion Center helps others. Not only do they provide care to anyone walking through their doors, they do so with dignity."
Funds raised by the Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation golf tournament will be allocated to Harvest Compassion Center's operating budget.
In addition to operating food and clothing banks, HCC also conducts a Back to School program in July and a Toy Drive in December. Nicolee Thompson, co-founder of HCC, said it is an honor to have HCC selected as the charity recipient for this year's fundraiser.
"The Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber Foundation are champions for charity," Thompson said. "We are very grateful for their support and we encourage everyone to consider how they can support the golf tournament."
To register for the Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation April 26 golf tournament or learn more, visit www.phxmcf.org or call (602) 561-2348.
To learn more about Harvest Compassion Center, visit www.harvestcompassioncenter.org or call (602) 788-2444.
