PHOENIX (Try It With Tess) -- Does it feel like the 1,275th day of the quarantine? It might, especially if you're a parent! That's why Phoenix business is helping you keep kids busy while fostering their creativity.
Pinspiration is usually filled with groups and parties ready to get crafty. But like many businesses, they've adapted to the new normal. That in mind, they've put together fun art kits for all ages -- from preschoolers to adults. Their first package is a canvas kit.
"What parents really love about it is that the kits come with the canvas, paint, paintbrushes, apron ...," Pinspiration owner Brooke Rowe said. "So, it's all just convenient and ready to go."
Kits start at just $8 and go up depending on the project. "We found families were really responding to our to-go kit concept, " Roe said. "So, we developed a lot of other kits. Nw we have curbside pick up for just about any project that we normally carry in our studio."
