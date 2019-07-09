PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- “I’m bored.” It’s the comment nearly every kid will say during summer break.
Look no further parents, a great camp gives children the chance to learn and grow as they celebrate their creative spirit.
Pinspiration in North Phoenix is the ultimate destination for crafty makers and shakers! At Pinspiration’s summer camp, boys and girls ages 5 and older learn to build their own Pinterest-inspired project.
Campers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. There is no one particular project each day; rather, the kids get to choose from a variety of fun do-it-yourself themed options.
Campers will create several smaller projects to take home each day. Summer camp is offered through the summer every day from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For a complete list of camp dates and themes, go to pinspiration.com.
Be sure to call ahead to reserve a spot at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com.
