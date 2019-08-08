PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- St. Vincent de Paul recently renovated and expanded their Virginia G. Piper Medical and Dental Clinic at their main campus in Phoenix.
Today the clinics will officially reopen their doors.
The expansion will allow for roughly 4,000 more patient visits a year on top of the more than 15,000 they did last year.
The newly expanded clinic is one of the largest free clinics of its kind in the nation, serving the uninsured and under-served of the Phoenix area.
The medical clinic expanded from 5 to 11 exam rooms while the dental clinic went from 8 to 16 dental chairs which, pending resources and volunteers, will allow the clinics to potentially double their visits to help more uninsured individuals and families.
Both clinics are now able to offer specialty treatment beyond traditional family medicine and preventative dental care.
•Medical offers: cardiology, dermatology, ENT, neurology, psychiatry, physical therapy and more
•Dental offers: endodontistry, orthodontistry, oral surgery, periodontistry and more
Both clinics are funded solely by grants and philanthropic gifts from the community and do not receive federal funding.
To sustain operations of the dental clinic for the next 10 years, Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation gifted $1 million back in 2017.
The expansion came as the second phase of a $16 million capital project, the first of its kind for St. Vincent de Paul in 25 years.
The Virginia G. Piper Medical and Dental Clinic at St. Vincent de Paul is located at 420 W. Watkins Road in Phoenix.
For more information, click here or call 602-266-4673.
