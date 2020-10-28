PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- 2020 has been a stressful year. So it's time to turn that frown, upside down. Rejuvenating the lips without needles is one of the ways some folks are trying to improve their look.
Facial rejuvenation treatments are actually on the rise since the pandemic began in what some are calling it the “Zoom Boom,” a sudden uptick and demand for various facial rejuvenation treatments because of the increase of virtual meetings.
A recent study published in Facial Plastic and Aesthetic Medicine found 40% of respondents who had never considered a facial cosmetic treatment before, now planned to undergo a procedure. People attending these virtual meetings want to look their absolute best, especially when meeting with a potential client, or maybe they just aren't happy with what online look.
In Phoenix, Suddenly Slimmer Med Spa has seen a definite rush of clients wanting to improve their looks for the cameras.
"Right now, our clients are clamoring for fuller lips," said Dannielli Marcelino, registered nurse and aesthetician at Suddenly Slimmer Med Spa. "Perhaps because the camera is so focused on the face and the people on the other end of the video conference are fixated on the lips talking, our clients want to make sure that their lips are youthful-looking and even expressive."
For fuller lips, Marcelino suggests two non-invasive treatments or options for individuals who don’t want to experience "the needle" used for dermal fillers.
First, Clear Lift Laser lip rejuvenation. It stimulates collagen production using a laser treatment and resurfaces the lips’ surface giving it that natural healthy pink glow. It reduces the appearance of fine lines that appear around the lips possibly due to the aging process or maybe from smoking.
The second recommended treatment: Diamond Glow treatment. It's a resurfacing process similar to microdermabrasion using a tool with a patented diamond tip. It removes the top layer of the lips’ skin gently to reveal a new layer and then nourishing serums are applied for the new layer to absorb.
No needles are used for either treatments and both treatments can be done in a matter of minutes. The results are instant, just in time for the next virtual meeting scheduled on their calendars.
"The great thing about these treatments is there’s no downtime," said Marcelino. "It’s simply all about resurfacing to reveal the younger, more youthful layer underneath to enhance appearance on camera."
Clear Lift Laser Lip Rejuvenation and the Diamond Glow treatment are available at Suddenly Slimmer Spa, 602-952-8446.
The experts at the med spa also offer dermal fillers if individuals are ready for something semi-permanent and are looking for a more dramatic change in their appearance. To learn more about these treatments, check out their website.