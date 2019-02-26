PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Gold glam is taking over Instagram, not by way of jewelry, the latest trend is to have a 24-karat gold facial. The substance is being used in spas all over the country, including right here in Phoenix.
Gold is in right now, not just in clothes and jewelry, but for your face as well!
The 24-karat gold facial is being offered at Suddenly Slimmer Spa at 32nd Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix.
This facial has been popular with Hollywood A-listers for years just before they walk the red carpet.
The facial is said to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots and more.
A 24-karat leaflet of refined tiny gold particles is applied to the face after a deep cleansing, when your skin can take advantage of the gold’s natural anti-bacterial and antioxidant qualities.
It is also believed that gold can keep the skin’s elasticity by increasing collagen production and moisture into the skin. The result is often a firmer-looking skin that is supple and radiant.
Gold has also been known to reduce skin inflammation, which reduces age spots that appear as we grow older.
Advances in beauty science can now incorporate small gold particles into creams and beauty treatments.
To find out more about the 24-karat gold facial at Suddenly Slimmer Spa, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.