PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are almost a month away from Halloween and Fear Farm is ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary with you, if you dare.
Get ready for fear with updates, upgrades and brand-new nightmares because the haunt opens tonight, September 20.
Fear Farm is Phoenix’s largest corn maze and outdoor Halloween event and this year Fear Farm is bringing back its Haunted Corn Maze, The Reaping, to celebrate 20 years of fear.
Of course patrons will still see their favorite chainsaw wielding maniacs, demented clowns, chupacabras and many other horrors that are awaiting their arrival to 50 acres of cornfields and terror.
Fear Farm’s other top-rated attractions include:
o Bunker – The Arrival: Based on the Phoenix Lights of 1997
o Slaughterhouse: The story of one family living in what was once Phoenix who have made a deal with a madman
o Legends of the Pumpkin Witch: Highlighting the thin veil between our world and the creatures that haunt us
o Fallout: A post-apocalyptic world with few survivors
o The Plague: A story of ghastly new techniques and medicine being practiced like never before
Not your style? For younger children looking for Halloween fun without the scares, Fear Farm offers a Halloween-themed midway full of fun, games and food.
Fear farm is located at 2209 N. 99th Avenue in Phoenix.
For pricing, schedules and reservations, visit fearfarm.com