PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The city of Phoenix is honoring the late Muhammad Ali on the third anniversary of his death.
West Merrell Street in central Phoenix will be renamed "Muhammad Ali Way."
The street is located between Central and Third avenues, near the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute.
The new street signs were unveiled during a ceremony Monday morning.
The event was attended by his widow Lonnie Ali, Valley dignitaries, philanthropists and patients and staff at the Center.
The City of Phoenix is also proclaiming June 3, 2019 as “Muhammad Ali Day” in honor of Ali’s life and his contributions to the city.
Three years ago, Ali lost his battle with Parkinson's disease at the age of 74.
Ali's legacy lives on through his philanthropic work, including with the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and the annual Celebrity Fight Night.
(1) comment
So name a street after a Muslim draft dodger? How about naming streets for real heroes who gave their lives for this country instead of those who take, take, take and take?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.