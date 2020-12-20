PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There's nothing quite like the feeling of a fresh and professional haircut. And if it's for free, even better.
"I have Alex, Adrian and Aidan," Daniel Peralta points out to us. Uncle Peralta says it's been nearly 4 months for these kiddos; and sometimes getting them to sit in a barber chair can be a battle. "They don't like haircuts much so I'm surprised they're doing well," he tells us as he laughs with amusement.
In the front patio of Ziggy's Magic Pizza Shop in downtown Phoenix, this "Cuts for Kids" event gave free haircuts to anyone under the age of 16 years old.
"It means a lot to everybody," event organizer Bobby Anthony tells us. "When you get out of that barber chair you feel like a different person, it changes everything for you."
You might recognize the name. Bobby Anthony is an R&B singer and music producer. He was born and raised in Glendale, Arizona, but spent much of his time in Hollywood and producing music in L.A. But, for him, giving back to his community in his hometown means everything.
"I know it's difficult for some single moms, single dads who have multiple kids, those $30 dollar haircuts, it really adds up," Anthony said.
Anthony's give-back doesn't end there. He puts on many community events, under a brand he calls "On a Sunday Afternoon." It's a vibe he hopes people will take the time to enjoy.
"With the oldies, with the food, the good times and the laughter, even getting a hair cut from your cousin in the background," Anthony tells us.
It's a tradition he hopes will live on, and be felt by generations to come.
Today, families were treated to good music on vinyl records, food, and each child received a toy. "They did a really good job, I like it, I would rate it a five-star," says Landon Dodge, who received a free hair cut today. So, on this Sunday afternoon, a five-star review, from a new fan...is priceless.
"I think more than ever, in any time, this year we need to be together more than anything," says Bobby. A sentiment he hopes people, at a pizza joint turned barber shop for a day, will agree with.