PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Phoenix middle school named after late ASU football star Pat Tillman will be rebuilt.
A groundbreaking took place Tuesday morning at Pat Tillman Middle School and we got a first look at the plans for the new state-of-the art school.
The school, part of Balsz School District, is located near 44th Street and McDowell Road in east Phoenix.
Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego and Tillman's brother Kevin attended the ceremony.
School officials said the school will be transformed over the course of the next year to one of the most modern learning environments in the Valley.
Officials added that it is the only public school in the nation to honor the Tillman name, and soon "will have an impressively rebuilt campus to reflect the impact Pat Tillman had on our country."
Tillman was a standout football star at ASU and continued his athletic career by playing professionally for the Arizona Cardinals. In the wake of the 9/11 tragedy, Tillman left the NFL to serve in the military for his country.
In 2004, Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan and was posthumously awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart.
The Pat Tillman Foundation helps raise money for scholarships for veterans and their spouses in memory of Tillman’s commitment to education and the country.
The school will remain open while the construction happens.