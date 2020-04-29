PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Has all of the news about coronavirus got you down?
That was the case for one makeup artist here in town, so she focused more on her craft and created something more than good.
"With this COVID-19 happening I’m not working so I’m at home," says Allison Pynn.
She is a makeup artist here in the Valley who has worked on the faces of people like Paula Abdul, Amy Schumer and even Larry Fitzgerald. She decided to do more with makeup after seeing so much disheartening news with COVID-19.
"I'm like you know what I'm going to paint, I'm going to paint my face. I'm going to make myself happy. It's going to be a choice for me and it's for everybody. When I decided the point of this was to be happy, I made a list of all the things that made me happy. Literally, butterflies, rainbows, wine, just things, little things in life that make me happy," said Pynn. "I go in my bathroom, [after I'm done] with a white wall and just start shooting it. I probably take 50 pictures of the right angle and all that and choose the best one and put it up on social."
Now these paintings have filled her social media feeds.
"I've gotten a crazy reactions…I did this for me to keep my spirits up just to make me happy but it is making so many other people happy. The comments I'm getting are like this is the best part of quarantine looking to see what you’re going to paint the next day that to me is so unexpected and that is the part making me so much extra happy," said Pynn.
You can find Allison Pynn's creations on her Instagram page.