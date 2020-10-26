PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Several Native American expectant moms are scrambling to find a new last-minute birth plan after learning they won’t be able to deliver at Phoenix Indian Medical Center (PIMC.)
The facility says all of its labor and delivery services have been temporarily "put on hold"while the center undergoes renovations. PIMC announced the closure on its Facebook page.
PIMC spokesperson Constance James confirmed that that the obstetrics unit was closing temporarily to update the facility and improve staffing, and that “patient safety is the highest priority for the Indian Health Service.”
The sudden announcement left Colleen McKelton, 39, stressed out. McKelton, a first-time mom-to-be, is 39 weeks pregnant and was supposed to deliver her baby at PIMC this week. She learned about the PIMC obstetrics closure possibly happening back during at her September appointment.
“I was kind of like in shock at first and then I felt very stressed. I felt very lost. I felt very abandoned. They kept going in and out of the room. It felt very unorganized, like what’s going on here? You guys don’t even know who the contact people are? What the outcome is going to be?"
"I’m sure it was not a last-minute decision," she continued. "I’m sure it took some time and planning, especially when money is involved. And I’m sure it’s not going to be cheap if that’s really the reason why they closed.”
McKelton said her pregnancy was also considered "high-risk" because of her age and other health conditions.
“Another thing, [they] just offered me to do was to go back to the reservation and deliver there. But you know, Navajo Nation has a high risk of COVID. I don’t want to go there, expose myself or my child to that," she said.
Luckily, McKelton found a different hospital and was scheduled to be induced Monday.
“The most stressful part would be the unknown financial burden I may be faced with,” McKelton explained. “I applied for AHCCCS probably back in June or July they told me that both me and my husband make too much money which was kind of shocking. I know my husband is only working four days a week; he’s not even working 40 hours a week due to COVID. I used to be able to work overtime, but due to [COVID-19,] we’re not seeing as many patients as we used to… so they kinda cut back on the overtime as well, which used to be very beneficial for me.”
James was not able to clarify if expectant moms delivering elsewhere will have to pay out of pocket to deliver their baby. James estimated fewer than 20 pregnant patients will be impacted by the temporary closure. She did not indicate when the OB unit could reopen.
McKelton said she’s sharing her story in hopes to get more answers from PIMC and help other pregnant Native American women in her shoes.
The full statement from Constance James is below:
Over the last several years, IHS has made major strides. We have fought for and won substantial increases in funding from Congress. Over this time period, we have successfully achieved increases necessary for bolstering health services and addressing some of the biggest challenges facing our American Indian and Alaska Native communities. The IHS’s discretionary annual budget has grown by a billion dollars, from $5 billion in 2017 to $6 billion in 2020. This past year, Congress followed through on our proposals to fully fund staffing for new and replacement IHS facilities. The Phoenix Area Office has begun an active Master Planning Project which includes PIMC’s facility plan.