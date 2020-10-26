PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Several Native American expectant moms are scrambling to find a new last-minute birth plan after learning they won’t be able to deliver at Phoenix Indian Medical Center (PIMC).
Over the weekend, PIMC posted on its Facebook page that labor and delivery services are on “hold.”
In an emailed statement, Constance James, spokesperson for Phoenix Indian Medical Center confirmed the obstetrics unit is closing temporarily for renovations and that “patient safety is the highest priority for the Indian Health Service.”
The statement also reads in part that OB serves were suspended “to address concerns related to facility infrastructure, equipment, and challenges with staffing.”
The sudden announcement leaves first time mom-to-be Colleen McKelton, 39, stressed. She’s 39 weeks pregnant and was supposed to deliver her baby at PIMC this week. She’s a member of Navajo Nation and lives in Phoenix.
She learned about the possible PIMC obstetrics closure at her September appointment, but left confused by the transition process.
“I was kind of like in shock at first and then I felt very stressed. I felt very lost. I felt very abandoned,” she said.
“They kept going in and out of the room. It felt very unorganized… like what’s going on here? You guys don’t even know who the contact people are? What the outcome is going to be?” she questioned. “So I was like ok. I’m sure it was not a last-minute decision on like hey we need to renovate this fourth floor area, send all the mothers out somewhere else. I’m sure it took some time and planning especially when money is involved and I’m sure it’s not going to be cheap if that’s really the reason why they closed.”
McKelton said she’s considered a high-risk pregnancy because of age and another health condition.
“Another thing just offered me to do was to go back to the reservation and deliver there, but you know, Navajo Nation has a high risk of COVID. I don’t want to go there, expose myself or my child to that,” she explained.
McKelton eventually found a different hospital. She’s scheduled to be induced today.
“The most stressful part would be the unknown financial burden I may be faced with,” she explained. “I applied for AHCCCS probably back in June or July they told me that both me and my husband make too much money which was kind of shocking. I know my husband only working four days a week, he’s not even working 40 hours a week due to COVID. I used to be able to work overtime, but due to c, we’re not seeing as much patients as we used to be… so they kinda cut back on the overtime as well which used to be very beneficial for me.”
It’s not clear how much health care expenses are covered with what tribe benefits.
James said PIMC actively serves about 70,000 people from nearly 300 tribes, but wasn’t able to clarify if expectant moms delivering elsewhere will have to pay out of pocket to deliver their baby.
McKelton said she’s sharing her story in hopes to get more answers from PIMC and help other pregnant Native American women in her shoes.
James estimated less than 20 pregnant patients are impacted by the temporary closure. She did not indicate when the OB unit could reopen.
Here is the full statement by Phoenix Indian Medical Center Indian Health Services spokesperson Constance James:
“Patient safety is the highest priority for the Indian Health Service. We remain dedicated to providing high quality obstetrical care for Phoenix Indian Medical Center patients. PIMC temporarily suspended inpatient obstetrical services on August 26, 2020, to address concerns related to facility infrastructure, equipment, and challenges with staffing. PIMC continues to provide women’s health care, prenatal care, and gynecologic specialty care, as well as facilitating care for patients who are near term or who present to PIMC for obstetrical services. PIMC is working to resume obstetrical services when they can be provided in a safe environment.
One major challenge facing the Indian Health Service is the age of our facilities. Our health care facilities are 39 years old, on average. Of course, that means many, such as PIMC, are even older. The industry average is 11 years. Facilities built 40 or 50 years ago weren’t designed to meet current standards.
Over the last several years, IHS has made major strides. We have fought for and won substantial increases in funding from Congress. Over this time period, we have successfully achieved increases necessary for bolstering health services and addressing some of the biggest challenges facing our American Indian and Alaska Native communities. The IHS’s discretionary annual budget has grown by a billion dollars, from $5 billion in 2017 to $6 billion in 2020.This past year, Congress followed through on our proposals to fully fund staffing for new and replacement IHS facilities. The Phoenix Area Office has begun an active Master Planning Project which includes PIMC’s facility plan.”