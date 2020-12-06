PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Xavier College Prep senior is asking you to record yourself swimming 100 yards and upload it to social media to raise money and awareness for mental health.
Kelly Scott said she thought of the idea after a friend reached out to her to talk about how hard it’s been dealing with COVID-19 changes.
"My dad was telling me what a great behavioral health program Valleywise has...swimming came to me because I've been doing for most of my life and Swim for the Light was born," Scott said.
Scott, a swimmer who is also on the Xavier Prep swim team, reached out to Valleywise Health Foundation and came up with the “Swim for the Light” virtual campaign.
Today, she and members of the Xavier and Brophy swim teams will record their 100 yard swims at Brophy’s pool, but they won’t be racing for time.
The goal of her social media campaign is to raise money for Valleywise Health’s Behavioral Health program.
"Valleywise is the largest provider of inpatient psychiatric services in the Valley," said Kate Fassett, VP of Development for Valleywise Health Foundation.
The steps to get involved include recording yourself swimming 100 yards, uploading it to social media, and challenging your friends to do it too or donate money for the month of December.
The event is also getting support from some notable athletes, including Olympic medalist Matt Grevers out of Tucson.
If you raise at least $15, you get a t-shirt and swim cap. So far, more than $2,800 have been raised.
"We are so grateful for folks in the community who have stepped up like Kelly and thought of unique ways to raise funding and awareness for our services," added Fassett.
To learn more, visit www.swimforthelight.org