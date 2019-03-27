PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some budding engineers at Phoenix Union Bioscience High School are looking toward a bright future!
The kids just placed second in a robotics championship in Los Angeles. And now, they have their eyes set on another competition in Houston in April.
The students are trying to raise money to go to the competition.
For more information visit the Dragon Robotics Facebook page.
For instructions on how to donate, the group has created a YouTube video.
Bioscience High School in downtown Phoenix opened inn 2008 and has close to 400 students.
Science is a major focus in the curriculum, and the school's robotics team has earned major recognition and many awards for its work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.