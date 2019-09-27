PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In celebration of National Family Health & Fitness Day on Saturday Sept. 28, the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University has partnered with the Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center in downtown Phoenix for Sport for an event called Every Body.
This free community event invites participants to tour the facility, join in on an adaptive Zumba class and visit activity stations for wheelchair rugby, basketball and rock climbing.
The event was created in conjunction with the launch of the Global Sport Institute’s new theme Sport and the Body, which aims to defy typical perceptions of what an “athletic body” looks like and to share with the community a fun and inclusive opportunity for all body types to participate in sport.
The fitness center is located at 5031 E. Washington Street in Phoenix.
For more information, go to ability360.org/sports