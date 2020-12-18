TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix-area family is using their experience with childhood cancer to do something good – amazing, really – for children with compromised immune systems. And you can help.
When 3-year-old Lily was diagnosed with leukemia three years ago, her family had no idea what the next few years held. After about a month in the hospital, Lily started an outpatient program that would go on for more than two years. Not only was her little body fighting the cancer, but also her immune system was so weak that she couldn’t do simple things like play with her friends. That isolation took its toll on Lily. “The once social butterfly had now become shy, scared, and terrified of crowds, noise and the chaos of a school environment,” explains the Lily’s Pad website.
Lily’s dad, Brad Taylor, hatched the idea. He envisioned a hyperclean space where children with a compromised immune system could play safely. He sees it as an essential element of the treatment plan for immunocompromised kids.
Thanks to Coinless Laundry and the family that owns it, Lily’s Pad has a home – a nearly 6,000-square-foot space at 1348 E. Apache Boulevard in Tempe. Now it’s time to build the indoor play space and bring Lily’s Pad to life. That’s where you come in. Lily, who is now cancer-free, is selling lilies that will be put up in the window of Lily’s Pad. They are $5. Lily’s family says other local business owners and managers can help by selling Lily’s lilies at their shops and restaurants.
For more information on how you can help or to buy Lily's lilies, go to LilysPadAZ.org.