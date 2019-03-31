PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--The Phoenix Film Festival starts next week and there are some movies you'll want to see.
This is the 19th year for the big event.
Some of the films that will be shown in this festival includes extremely wicked, shockingly evil, and vile and the farewell.
The festival will also host the world premiere of the documentary “Alice Cooper: Live from the Astroturf."
The documentary and concert film stems from a life-long Alice Cooper superfan Chris Penn who convinced the original lineup of his favorite band to reunite at his record store, Good Records in Dallas, TX, 40 years after the band parted ways.
The festival will also host "Kids Day" on Apr. 6. Attendes will get hands-on flim activities.
The 19th Annual Phoenix Film Festival will take place from Apr. 4 to Apr. 14 at Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre near Scottsdale Road and Loop 101.
For more information, visit phoenixfilmfestival.com.
