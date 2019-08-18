PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An event that pairs a craft drink with crafting a bracelet gives bar patrons a unique way to relax.
Gina Contreras is a licensed massage therapist.
She discovered making an aromatherapy bracelet and sipping on beer helped her reduce stress, so she created an event to share that with others.
The chakra bracelets have lava beads that can be infused with essential oils.
Today at 5pm, Contreras is hosting a Beads and Meads event at Lovecraft near 32nd Street and Cactus Road.
Tickets are $35 and include a glass of beer or mead from Superstition Meadery.
For more information, click here.
