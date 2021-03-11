PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One year ago, Pro Em National Event Services had staff in place at the ball fields ready for another day of Spring Training-- when they learned the games were cancelled. Event cancellations snowballed from there.
Pro Em sets up some of the Valley's major events--complete with canvas tents, seating, etc. You see their staff in the purple shirts at The Phoenix Open and Spring Training. In the pandemic, the events business took a very big blow with little room to pivot. Pro Em was forced to release some staff members while they searched for a pivot.
The company began providing tent space and staffing for COVID-19 testing, for outdoor school and dining space and now employs staff at 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination sites. Pro Em worked on the limited capacity Waste Management Phoenix Open this year and will do the same for Barrett-Jackson.
Pro Em principal, Brady Castro, thinks events will begin to open up in the fall and he wants his team ready. Pro Em is looking to hire some full and many part-time roles. Click here to apply.